OPCI President Backs Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills

The National President of the Oodua Progressive Care Initiative (OPCI), Dr. Maruff Olarewaju, has called on Nigerians to support the reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly the tax reform bills before the National Assembly, saying ” the urrent system is outdated, and it’s time fora change”.

OPCI President made the call yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capi – tal, while fielding questions from journalists on the ongoing arguments for and against the Bill.

He said: “We can’t continue to do things over and over in the same way, and be expecting different results, the most constant thing in life is change and one should prepare to move along.”

He admonished those who are seeking the disintegration of the country to desist forthwith, warning that if they insist on their nefarious act, they would be helped to achieve that goal.

He said: “To those who seek to divide Nigeria, we say: if you want to divide Nigeria, we will help you achieve your goal. But first, let us implement the muchneeded tax reform.”

