OPC Urges Tinubu On Local, Foreign Collaboration To Crush Terrorists

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to strengthen both local and international collaborations to eliminate terrorism, kidnapping, and killings being perpetrated by non-state actors across Nigeria.

The group’s call follows reports of United States President Donald Trump expressing readiness to deploy American forces to help combat Islamist terrorists and jihadists operating in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Comrade Olubunmi Fasehun, OPC reaffirmed its commitment to national peace, unity, and security, describing the current moment as critical for Nigeria.

“At this crucial time when terrorism and kidnapping threaten our communities, proactive collaboration among stakeholders, local and foreign is more important than ever,” the statement said.

Fasehun urged President Tinubu to take advantage of potential foreign assistance to strengthen Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts and called on the Federal Government to work with the U.S. and other developed nations to freeze assets of terrorism financiers worldwide.

He noted that OPC remains ready to support the government and security agencies through intelligence gathering and community vigilance.

“Our members are deeply rooted in the grassroots across the South-West, Kogi, Kwara, Edo, and Delta states, living in communities, markets, and border towns where vital intelligence can be gathered,” he said.

The group expressed readiness to formally partner with the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Armed Forces, and other relevant agencies to share verified information, track suspicious activities, and educate residents on security awareness.

Fasehun emphasized that the OPC would continue to operate strictly within the law and would not engage in any form of jungle justice or unauthorized enforcement.

“Security is a shared responsibility, and OPC stands ready to contribute its quota to defeat terrorism and restore peace across Yorubaland and the entire nation,” he added.