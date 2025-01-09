OPC, Okada Riders Clash In Ekiti Over Death Of Ticketing Officer

Share

…as Six suspects arrested

The members of the Oodua People Congress (OPC) and the motorcycle riders on Thursday engaged in a violent clash over the death of a motorcycle ticketing officer.

The incident occurred in the early hours, at Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. The OPC and the motorcycle engaged one another with dangerous weapons such as cutlasses, and knives, among others.

An anonymous eyewitness explained that trouble started when the motorcycle riders accused the OPC men of being responsible for the death of their ticketing officer who normally stations by the OPC office near the Atikankan area of Ado Ekiti.

At the violence which lasted for more than two hours, the number of those wounded from both parties is yet to be ascertained

As at the time of filing this report, men of the Police Rapid Response Squad have been drafted to the scene to restore law and order.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Response Squad has arrested criminal suspects numbering about six.

Speaking of the development, the police spokesperson, CSP Abutu Sunday said that the Command acted on a distress call from the area.

“Today being 09/01/2025 at about 11:20hrs, the Command received a distress call that some hoodlums were attacking and robbing innocent people in the Atikankan Area of Ado-Ekiti.

“The operatives of the RRS were deployed to the axis where six of the suspects were arrested.

“They are currently undergoing investigation. Effort is underway to arrest other fleeing members of the gang”, the police said.

