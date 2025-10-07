OPC Leader, Others Arraigned Over Assassination Attempt On Monarch

A factional leader of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Tolulope Alo, popularly known as Asamo, and nine others have been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court in Akure over an alleged attempt to assassinate a traditional ruler in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Adeniyi John Adinlewa, the Obaloogun of Igoba.

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed the arrest of the suspects, who allegedly invaded Igoba community armed with firearms, knives, charms, and other dangerous weapons, with the intent to wreak havoc.

Police Public Relations Officer, Olusola Ayanlade, who confirmed the incident, said the monarch escaped unhurt during the violent attack.

The ten suspects were brought before the court on Monday on an eight-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms, illegal assembly, breach of public peace, malicious damage, and threats to life.

Those arraigned include Tolulope Alo (32), Seun Bankole (42), Kolawole Kazeem (35), Seriki Lateef (35), Bankole Tobi (25), Sunday Amigun (32), Ayodele Saka (34), Adedayo Ogidan (43), Olaoluwa Kayode (21), and Ezekiel Vincent (26).

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Sulaiman Adebayo, told the court that the offences were committed between October 1 and 2, 2025, at Aleo and Imolumo communities in Igoba, within the Akure Magisterial District.

He alleged that the defendants, armed with single-barrel guns, daggers, charms, and other dangerous weapons, unlawfully assembled to instill fear among residents and incite communal conflict against the traditional ruler.

The suspects were reportedly found in possession of two cut-to-size barrel guns, three live cartridges, two expended cartridges, two cutlasses, five knives, and a bulletproof vest, all without lawful justification. They were also accused of destroying a Teno mobile phone worth ₦80,000 and damaging tomato crops valued at ₦5,000 belonging to one Mrs. Arowolo Joy.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene Sections 516, 320, 332, 251, 42, and 71 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006, and Section 5 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap. 174, Vol. 4, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Adebayo urged the court to remand the defendants at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

However, defence counsel, Femi Emmanuel Emodamori, opposed the remand application, requesting that his clients be allowed to give oral evidence under oath or that the matter be adjourned to enable him to file a counter-affidavit. He argued that the crisis stemmed from a land dispute between one of the defendants and the monarch, and insisted that no confessional statement had been made by the accused, contrary to the police claim.

In his ruling, Magistrate Damilola Sekoni ordered that the defendants be held in police custody for one day to allow their counsel time to file the counter-affidavit. He further directed that they be transferred to the Olokuta Correctional Centre.

The case was adjourned to October 10, 2025, for hearing on the remand application.