OPC Hails Tinubu For Honouring Fasehun, Wants Compensation For Victims Of June 12 Struggle

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) loyal to late Dr Frederick Fasehun, has commended President Bola Tinubu for awarding its founder with the national honour of the Commander of the Niger (CON).

OPC also urged Tinubu to organise compensation for hundreds of victims of military brutality during the struggle for June 12.

In a statement by its President, Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, the organisation showered praises on Tinubu for placing its medical doctor-turned-OPC Founder in the honours list announced on June 12, 2025.

The group said it was a befitting recognition for the sacrifices that Fasehun and his organisation made to give birth to the current Nigerian democracy and the Fourth Republic.

“After granting those who are well-deserving of the national honour, the President should take the further noble step to implement a compensation scheme for those who lost life, limb and livelihood in the course of the struggle for this democracy.

“This compensation will be in line with the recommendation of the Human Rights Violations Investigation Commission under Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, also known as the Oputa Panel.

“Moreover, the present crop of politicians has become beneficiaries of the sweat and blood of those whom the military under Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Sani Abacha oppressed, assaulted and killed over the struggle for June 12 and democracy.”

