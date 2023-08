OPay Nigeria has appointed a former director at Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Daudu Gotring, as chief executive officer. He was appointed following the resignation of Mr Olu Akanmu from the position after two years in the company. A statement by the company explained that the appointment of Gotring would be subjected to approval from CBN. Gotring would continue to steer the Opay ship in the direction of even greater strides.

