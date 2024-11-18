OPay Partners Foundation, Donates Educational Materials To Lagos Schools

Share

OPay Digital Services Limited, a leading provider of digital financial solutions, in partnership with Dolly Children Foundation, has donated school bags, exercise books, and other learning materials to three public primary schools in Lagos State in an effort to enhance the quality of education.

Over 800 beneficiaries from Jibril Martins Memorial Primary School, Agege, Issa Williams Primary School and Anwarul Islam, Agege also got school bags, school shoes, note books, stationaries, and teaching aid supplies under the OPay Back-toSchool Project.

The project aims to enhance educational access for underserved children by providing critical school materials, teaching aids, and interactive mentorship sessions.

Speaking at the event, Itoro Udo, Corporate Social Responsibility Project Manager, OPay Digital Services Limited Nigeria, observed that education is the key to unlocking a brighter future.

Yet, for many students across Lagos, financial constraints have stood as insurmountable barriers to accessing quality education.

Additionally, many children have had to drop out of school because their parents could not afford to provide basic school needs for them. Udo said: “We recognise the critical importance of addressing these challenges and support education in communities.

OPay is steadfast in its commitment to levelling the playing field and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to pursue their dreams.”

