Opay Named The Sun’s First-Ever Fintech/Digital Bank Of The Year 2025

OPay has been named Fintech/Digital Bank of the Year 2025 at The Sun Awards organised by The Sun Publishing Limited, one of Nigeria’s respected media institutions, on the January 31, 2026 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

A statement from the bank said this marked a historic milestone as this is the first time the category has been introduced since the awards began. The recognition celebrates OPay’s role in building a reliable, inclusive, and easy-touse digital financial platform that supports millions of Nigerians every day.

The award recognises OPay’s integrated platform, which brings together mobile banking, digital wallets, fast payments, merchant services, and lifestyle solutions in one place.

Through this approach, Opay continues to bridge the gap between traditional banking and the digital economy, making financial services more convenient and accessible for individuals and businesses across Nigeria. For many users, OPay is more than an app; it is a trusted partner for daily life.

From sending money instantly to supporting small merchants with seamless payment solutions, OPay’s technology is designed to solve real problems and support economic activity at every level.

The COO/CTO of OPay, Adekunle Adedotun, said: “This recognition is a welcome development. The Sun has stood out as one of the shining beacons of journalism, and we are pleased to receive the award. This is an incentive to do more. We’re committed to being user-friendly and innovative. Our desire is to see banking services get to every nook and cranny; whether you use Android or Apple, we want to make sure you’ re financially included.”

Speaking also on the recognition, Elizabeth Wang, Chief Commercial Officer of OPay, said: “This award is a strong validation of our long-term commitment to Nigeria. Being recognised in the first-ever Fintech/Digital Bank category by The Sun is not just an honour for OPay, but a recognition of the trust millions of Nigerians place in us every day. We remain focused on building secure, reliable, and inclusive financial solutions that make life easier for individuals and help businesses grow.”

The company reiterated that the award reflects years of consistent investment in secure infrastructure, customer experience, and local partnerships. OPay emphasised that trust, reliability, and scale remain central to its mission to support Nigeria’s growing digital economy. “We remain focused on building secure, reliable, and inclusive financial solutions that make life easier for individuals and help businesses grow.”

As the first recipient of The Sun’s Fintech/Digital Bank of the Year award, OPay sees this recognition not just as a corporate achievement, but as a shared win with its users, merchants, and partners across the country. The company reaffirmed its commitment to continue driving financial inclusion and supporting Nigeria’s long-term digital and economic growth.