OPAS-Africa Empowers Over 100 Youths With Free Tech Training

I n a bold move to combat unemployment and equip young Nigerians with indemand digital skills, Oliyide Poverty Alleviation Solution (OPAS-Africa), a non-governmental organisation, has launched a free two-month Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training programme for youths in Isolo, Lagos State.

The initiative, organised in partnership with Justice Forum, a caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II, aims to provide beneficiaries with practical tech knowledge and industry-recognised certification to boost their employability.

At the programme’s inauguration in Okota-Isolo, Hon. Ayodele Oliyide, Founder and Director of OPAS-Africa, emphasised the transformative power of digital literacy. While acknowledging that two months may not be enough to master the field, he assured participants that the training would lay a strong foundation for future growth in technology.

“This certificate is not just a paper,” Oliyide stated, adding that “many of our past trainees have secured jobs with it, while others have traveled abroad, including to China, to further their education in tech.” The programme, now in its third edition, typically exceeds its target of 100 students per session, often accommodating up to 130 eager learners.

This year, 95 participants have already registered, with more expected to join. However, Oliyide stressed the need to maintain manageable class sizes to ensure effective learning. Reflecting on his motivation, he shared his humble beginnings and commitment to giving back.

According to him, “I struggled to succeed, and I don’t want others to face the same hurdles alone. With support, their efforts won’t be in vain.” Encouraging the youths to dream big, Oliyide urged them to take the opportunity with dedication. He said: “Don’t limit yourself. If you dream small, you’ll achieve small.

But if you aim high, nothing can stop you.” He issued a stern warning to participants to take the training seriously, noting that unserious candidates would be dismissed to make room for committed learners. He also appealed to parents to ensure their children attend classes punctually.

Pastor Olufunmi Dawodu, Chairman of the event, echoed Oliyide’s sentiments, advising beneficiaries to avoid the temptation of using their skills for cybercrime. “Technology offers legitimate ways to earn a living, exploit it wisely,” he cautioned.

He also highlighted the programme’s broader goal of fostering political engagement within the community, praising Chief Oladele Ajomale, the group’s apex leader, for championing youth empowerment. Alhaji Mukaila Ajao, CEO of Milako Hotel and Chief Host of the event, reinforced the call for diligence, warning against misuse of the knowledge gained.

“Take this training seriously, and success will follow,” he said, offering prayers for the participants’ progress. With this initiative, OPASAfrica continues to bridge the digital divide, offering Lagos youths a lifeline out of poverty and into a future of endless possibilities in the everevolving tech landscape.