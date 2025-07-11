Oparanozie Slams NFF For Poor Handling Of Women’s Football

Former Super Falcons captain, Desire Oparanozie, has voiced her frustration with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), saying their lack of proper investment in women’s football could hurt the team’s future.

Oparanozie, who retired from international football after the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, echoed recent comments made by former Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum.

Waldrum had warned that Nigeria’s natural football talent alone isn’t enough to remain at the top without real investment and proper development.

Speaking in an interview on BBC World Service, Oparanozie said other African countries are catching up with Nigeria because they are investing more in their women’s teams by building better facilities, offering financial support, and focusing on development.

“A lot of countries are investing heavily in their women’s football, financially, in facilities, and everything needed to grow. And it’s starting to pay off,” she said.

“No team is a pushover anymore. For Nigeria to win a 10th WAFCON title, they must really earn it. It won’t be easy anymore.”

Oparanozie, who played in Europe and Asia during her club career, said Nigeria lacks the basic structures to support its female players. She criticised the NFF for doing little to keep Nigeria ahead in Africa, where the Falcons have long dominated.

“The football field? No standard. Facilities? We’re far behind,” she said. “In terms of payments, I’ve always supported equal pay. But even if that’s not possible now, just give players what they’re owed, even if it’s little.”

She also stressed the need for the NFF to take player welfare seriously, saying: “You have to prioritise the players’ health and well-being too.” With the Super Falcons chasing a record 10th.