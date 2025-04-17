OOUTH Commends IHS Nigeria, UNICEF For Lifesaving Oxygen Plant Donation

Share

The management of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, has commended IHS Nigeria and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for the donation of a state-of-the-art oxygen plant.

The teaching hospital described the donation as a critical intervention that has significantly improved healthcare delivery at the facility and beyond.

The oxygen plant, which was donated in 2023 as part of a collaborative initiative involving IHS Nigeria, UNICEF, and the Government of Canada, was designed not only to serve OOUTH but also to support other health facilities across Ogun State.

Equipped with 50 units of 6-cubic-meter cylinders and 150 units of 3-cubic-meter cylinders, the oxygen plant has since been supplying medical-grade oxygen to key departments of the teaching hospital, including Anesthesia, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Pediatrics, Accident and Emergency, Labour, and Surgery.

The hospital’s management noted that the plant has greatly enhanced the facility’s capacity to deliver timely, life-saving oxygen support, even to patients who are unable to cover the cost of treatment, thereby improving survival rates and medical outcomes in critical cases.

During a recent evaluation visit to the hospital, the Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, praised the initiative for its profound impact, highlighting its alignment with the state government’s broader health and environmental goals.

“The relevance of this oxygen plant to healthcare delivery cannot be overstated. Beyond its immediate medical impact, the initiative demonstrates responsible energy use and sustainable environmental practices, which fully align with our vision for a healthier and more resilient Ogun State,” Oresanya said.

Director of Sustainability at IHS Nigeria, Titilope Oguntuga, who led the IHS delegation on the visit, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to long-term, community-focused healthcare interventions.

“As a responsible organization, we continuously seek meaningful ways to create impact in the communities we serve. Our visit to OOUTH marks the first assessment of the operational status and real-world impact of an oxygen plant we’ve donated. The testimonies from the hospital reaffirm our resolve to support health systems through life-saving infrastructure,” Oguntuga stated.

Speaking on the importance of collaboration in driving healthcare resilience, UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Celine Lafoucriere, emphasized the power of partnerships.

“This initiative underscores what it means to strengthen health systems: combining expertise, resources, and a shared vision to ensure no patient is left behind. Health equity can only be achieved when all stakeholders work together,” Lafoucriere noted.

Also speaking during the visit, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee at OOUTH, Dr. Oluseun Adeko, representing the hospital’s Chief Medical Director, expressed deep gratitude for the donation.

“This oxygen plant has transformed our ability to manage emergencies and respiratory-related conditions, not just within our facility but across other hospitals that now rely on us for oxygen supply. We are immensely grateful to IHS Nigeria and UNICEF for this vital contribution,” Adeko said.

The oxygen plant donation forms part of IHS Nigeria’s wider commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system through sustainable and impactful infrastructure, and highlights UNICEF’s ongoing efforts to improve health access and equity across the country.

