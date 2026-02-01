OOU’s Gen-Z VC Excites Students At 35th Convocation

The Vice Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Prof Ayodeji Agboola, leaves no one doubt about one peculiar thing – his intentionality in identifying and connecting with the student community as a prerequisite for building and sustaining a genial atmosphere in the University.

Prof Agboola, an alumnus of the University, utilises these strategies as part of bottom-up approach to formulating and executing students and stafffriendly policies which have formed the bedrock of the peaceful ecosystem of the university since his assumption of office in 2022.

The 35th Convocation of the University which kicked off with a Special Jumat Service and Convocation Service at the Chapel of Abundant Life,

Main Campus provided another opportunity for vivacious Oncology Professor to participate in a Health Walk for Staff and Students but also a Football March.

He further exhibited the bond with the community on stage and dance floor – and he did not disappoint anyone.

Draped in Agbada along with many of the principal staff, Agboola added colour to the Cultural Day and Convocation Play as he danced ecstatically to Apala music.

Along with this was the Convocation cultural day which featured Ejire Akewi, Eyo, Sango and Egungun. The convocation week assumed another lively and touching concert status with Gaise Baba’s music, “I have decided to follow Jesus, No turning back”.

Again, Agboola led his principal staff and students to display impressive dance skills with his seemingly choreographed kaleidoscopic steps and other dance moves. He had earlier met with the various graduands in a Meet the VC event.

The high point and grand finale of the weeklong Convocation Ceremonies came up Saturday, with the conferment of Postgraduate Degrees and Award of Prizes as well as the conferment of Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science on Mr. Ayo Ojuroye, Founder, Optimus Bank and Chairman, Mango Asset Management.