January 28, 2024
OOU’s 40th Convocation Ceremony: Olanipekun To Deliver Lecture Wednesday

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and former Chairman, Body of Benchers (BoB), Chief Wole Olanipekun, will on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, deliver the 40th Convocation Lecture of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

Chief Olanipekun, SAN, who is equally the Pro-Chancellor of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere, would speak on the topic, ‘Mass Exodus Of Human Capital In Nigeria: An Anatomical Analysis Of Causes and Effects’.

The lecture will be held at the institution’s lecture hall, on the main campus, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

