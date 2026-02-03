OOU VC Excited Over Varsity’s Global Ranking, Impactful Research, Academic Excellence

The Vice-Chancellor, Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Prof Ayodeji Olayinka Agboola, has reiterated the commitment of the institution to quality academic delivery as the university has continued to climb global rankings, driven by academic excellence and impactful research.

This is as he stated that the university currently ranked 16th in the latest Webometric Universities Ranking recently conducted for a total of 321 universities in Nigeria based on performance in academic visibility, research output, and web presence.

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed this during the 35th convocation of the state-owned institution for the award of first and higher degrees for the 2024/2025 academic session, as well as conferment of the university’s Honorary Doctorate Degree on some prominent Nigerians.

Agboola, who noted that among the state universities that featured in the ranking, Olabisi Onabanjo University, came second after LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, however, stated that the ranking lends credence to the ivory tower’s commitment to continually improving its electronic and internet infrastructure, thereby enhancing its global visibility.

Added to this, the Vice-Chancellor added that the university has sustained 100 per cent accreditation of all academic programmes offered by the university, a development, he noted, was a clear indication of the institution’s resolve to continually improve on the quality of education that it provides, thus safeguarding the recognition and respect of its graduates both nationally and internationally.

Under academic programmes expansion and improved access to education, he explained that fol- lowing a successful resource visit by the National Universities Com- mission (NUC), the university supervisory agency gave approval to nine new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, com- prising seven in undergraduate and two for postgraduate.

Based on the approval, the un- bundling of the B.Sc Mass Com- munication programme, Agboola said, had been fully implemented, resulting in the introduction of B.Sc Advertising, B.Sc Broadcast- ing, B.Sc Film and Multimedia Studies, B.Sc Journalism and Media Studies, and B.Sc Public Relations; while others include BSc Marketing, BSc Logistics and Supply, M.Phil./PhD Computer Science and M.Phil./PhD Public Health, with students already ad- mitted into all the programmes in the current academic session. The Vice-Chancellor also add- ed that the university has continued to champion cutting-edge research, with faculty and students making remarkable strides in a wide range of fields.

For instance, he hinted that in the just concluded 2024/2025 academic session, efforts were intensified to strengthen the university’s research ecosystem, with Faculty and College Research Fairs organised across the institution to showcase the depth, diversity, and quality of scholarly work being undertaken by academic staff and postgraduate students.

“These were followed by hands-on-training workshops, providing staff and postgraduate students with hands-on exposure to essential laboratory techniques critical to experimental research.

“To ensure energy reliability and sustainability, a 10KVA solar inverter system was installed at the Central Research Laboratory, while additional modern scientific equipment were procured to enhance the conduct of impactful research and improve the visibility of both individual researchers and the university globally,” he noted.

According to him, a National Research Project, titled: “Developing an Ethical Framework for the Health Workforce and Stakeholders Implementing Quarantine and Isolation (Q&I) in Nigeria,” was also completed, while approvals were secured for 22 new research projects from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), which are currently at various completion stages.