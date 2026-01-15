OOU To Produce 147 First-Class Graduates At 35th Convocation

Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, is set to produce 147 first-class graduates as it prepares to commence activities marking its 35th convocation for the 2024/2025 academic session.

According to a statement by the university, the convocation will hold from Thursday, January 22, to Saturday, January 31, 2026, at the Ago-Iwoye main campus. The ceremony will begin with a pre-convocation press conference addressed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ayodeji Johnson Agboola, on Thursday, January 22, at the University Senate Chamber.

Other activities include an Undergraduate Class Meeting with the Vice-Chancellor, a Health Walk for staff and students on Friday, January 23, and a Special Jumat Service at the As-Sujood Mosque of the university. On Sunday, January 25, a Convocation Service will be held at the Chapel of Abundant Life, followed by a meeting between the Vice-Chancellor and PhD graduates. The events will be capped with a musical concert on Monday, January 26, at the Senate Chamber and OGD Hall.

The Convocation Lecture, titled “Repositioning Nigerian Universities as Innovation Hubs for Entrepreneurship and National Development,” will be delivered by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, on Saturday, January 31.

A total of 5,808 graduating students, including full-time students and participants in the Centre for Continuing Education (CCED) and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes, will receive their scrolls for First Degrees, Diplomas, Masters, and PhDs. Of these, 147 students will graduate with First Class, 2,051 with Second Class Upper Division, 2,927 with Second Class Lower Division, 571 with Third Class, 26 with Pass Grade, while 86 are uncategorised.

Additionally, the university will confer an Honorary Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) on Mr. Ayo Ojuroye, Founder of Optimus Bank and Chairman of Mango Asset Management.