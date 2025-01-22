OOU To Graduate 6,066 Students, Produces 114 First Class

Share

The Acting Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Mr Sonny Echono will deliver the 34th convocation lecture of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), AgoIwoye in Ogun State.

The lecture, titled: “TETFund and Educational Development in Nigeria: The History, the Treasures and Future” will be delivered on January 31, during the award of Postgraduate Degrees and award of prizes to the graduating students.

The university, on the same day will confer Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Cuasa) on a globally acclaimed Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon and the Chief Medical Director, Eye Foundation Hospital Group, Dr Adekunle Olubola Hassan.

According to the Deputy Registrar, Corporate Affairs Division for the university, Niyi Oduwole, a total of 6,066 graduating students, including first degrees, Postgraduate Degrees (Masters, PhDs), as well as graduating students from the Centre for Continuing Education programmes.

The breakdown shows that of the graduating students, no fewer than 114 students obtained First Class; while a total number of 1,848 students graduated with Second Class Upper Division; 3,092 students came out with Second Class Lower Division; 707 students obtained Third Class; and a total of 33 graduating students obtained Pass degree.

Share

Please follow and like us: