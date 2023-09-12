OOU Students Warn NANS Against Instigating Violence In Campus

The students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State have warned the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) against instigating violence and rebellion against the school management.

The students gave the warning in separate statements made available to journalists by the Olabisi Onabanjo University Students’ Union Government Judicial Council (OOUSUGJC) and Electoral Commission (ECO) on Tuesday.

They raised the alarm that some people parading themselves as members of NANS are planning to breach the peace of the school ahead of the students’ union election of the institution.

The students debunked false claims and assertions made by NANS against the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, as well as the University Management ahead of the upcoming Students’ Union Government (SUG) elections in the institution, even as they called for adequate security arrangements to forestall breach of peace within the University Community.

The OOUSUGJC, in a statement by its Acting Chief Justice, Waliyu Temitope Azeez, said it was aware that some people making claims to represent NANS JCC have been disseminating untrue information to harm the reputations of the Vice-Chancellor, the school management and the Acting Chief Justice of the OOUSUGJC.

“These false assertions are intended to incite students against the administration of the school and the Electoral Commission (ECO) and the Petition Electoral Commission (PECO) that were established by the School Management on the recommendation of the SUG heads and resolution of the Faculty Student Associations to oversee the upcoming SUG elections,” Azeez said.

“While the exact motives of the people transmitting the fake information under the guise of NANS JCC seems to be sketchy and could not be determined, however, it is clear that they are intended to undermine the upcoming SUG elections and incite students to rebel against the school management, which has acted in their best interests,” the OOUSUGJC chief added.

He urged students of the university to shun any conduct that could jeopardise the intentions of the Vice-Chancellor and the school management for doing what is right.

Azeez further said, “No one should ever threaten the school Management with violence or attempt to instigate students to rebel against the administration by hiding behind the guise of an outside organisation. The assertions of imposition and illegality are false, unjustified and an inappropriate intervention into the business of our union’s activities.

“The OOUSUGJC further advises that School administration put measures in place through its security officers and the state’s security operatives in case anyone tries to disturb or violate the public peace within the University Community.”

Similarly, the OOU Electoral Commission, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Comrade Ogunowe Emmanuel (OOWE) and Public Relations Officer, Comrade Victor Adegbite (ERNEST), urged students of the institution to be wary of deceit and desist from any action that may hinder its good motives for the upcoming elections.

The statement partly read, “The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to some proposed plans of some persons masquerading under the above-named organization who intend to disrupt/breach the public peace under the guise of a protest.

“While the right to protest is a fundamental right, we condemn in entirety the purpose of the protest, as organized by some alleged external forces due to the proposed asinine actions of the individuals.

“As earlier released, the Electoral Commission comprises a united front of the Faculty Presidents of the institution who have been saddled with public trust to discharge good governance and a peaceful and credible emergence of a new set of leaders for our dear union.

“We therefore urge every student to be wary of deceit and desist from participating in any action that will hinder the good motives of the electoral committee. While we are committed to public feedback, we urge dissatisfied individuals to channel their reservations through the proper medium and won’t tolerate any external influence. The electoral committee is up to the task and we promise the entire student populace a free and fair election.”

The electoral body appealed to all aspirants and their supporters to be peaceful in their campaigns.