OOU Pro-Chancellor Urges Old Students To Contribute To Varsity Devt

The pro-Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) Prof. Oluwatoyin Ashiru yesterday urged the old students association of the Ogun State-owned school to contribute the institution’s contribute to development.

Ashiru made the call at the University Pioneers Alumni Association in Lagos, where the old students met 42 years after. He said: “Its Joy that every one of you look younger, glorious, vibrant and happy.

“This is more than a union party, but a celebration of courage, resilience, grace, friendship and success.

“You set is the trailblazers who build the foundation of the Ogun State University before it became the Olabisi Onabanjo University.

“No campus, no class rooms, no good rood, it was just determination and strength then for you all.

“Look at you all today, among you we have senior advocate, renews medical doctors, medical consultants, professors, engineers, monarchs and Chief Executive Officers among others achievements.”