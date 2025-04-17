OOU Pro-Chancellor Urges Alumni To Support Versity Growth

Share

The Pro-Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Professor Oluwatoyin Ashiru, has called on alumni of the institution to actively contribute to the development and future growth of their alma mater.

Professor Ashiru made the appeal during a special reunion of the University Pioneers Alumni Association, held in Lagos, where the institution’s first set of graduates gathered for the first time in 42 years.

Describing the event as more than just a reunion, Ashiru praised the resilience, determination, and achievements of the pioneer alumni, who laid the foundation for what was then Ogun State University, now Olabisi Onabanjo University.

“This is not just a gathering it is a homecoming of some of the finest minds. I see before me men and women of great calibre. It’s a joy to see you all looking younger, vibrant, and happy,” Ashiru said.

Reflecting on the early years of the university, the Pro-Chancellor noted the immense challenges faced by the pioneer students, including the lack of proper campus infrastructure, classrooms, and even roads.

“You were the trailblazers who built the foundation of Ogun State University. It was just determination and strength back then, and look at what you’ve all become senior advocates, renowned medical doctors and consultants, professors, engineers, monarchs, and CEOs. Your achievements are remarkable,” he added.

Professor Ashiru also highlighted the strides OOU has made under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Ayodeji Agboola, noting improvements in academic quality, infrastructure, and technological innovation.

“The university is not just growing, it is glowing,” he said. “We have introduced 18 new courses last year, improved our infrastructure with the support of generous individuals, and even integrated artificial intelligence into our academic system to prepare our students for the future.”

Ashiru further announced the university’s plan to launch a N50 billion endowment fund, encouraging the pioneer alumni to take the lead in contributing to the initiative.

“The endowment will be invested wisely and used to strengthen the institution. I am proud to say that our academic calendar is fully restored, and OOU is the only university in Nigeria where students graduate and receive both their certificates and transcripts on the same day, without delay,” he added.

Earlier in her remarks, the Chairperson of the Pioneers Alumni Association, Mrs. Funmilola Olotu, expressed deep emotion at reconnecting with her classmates after four decades.

“It’s a thing of great joy to see my friends again after 42 years. Sadly, some of our mates have passed on, but we thank God for those of us still here,” Olotu said.

She recalled the difficult conditions the pioneer students faced, studying without proper campus facilities, and reflected on the strength and grace that enabled them to succeed despite the odds.

“Seeing everyone brought back so many memories. Those who were young are now old, those who were strong are now retired — it’s a humbling experience,” she said.

“We have started making contributions toward the university’s endowment, and we will do our best as the pioneer set to support OOU.”

During the event, the alumni also took time to honor their late colleagues, presenting posthumous awards to family members of the deceased, in recognition of their shared legacy and enduring bond.

