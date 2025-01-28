OOU Poised To Give Students Best Experience, Says VC

Share

The Vice-Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Prof Ayodeji Agboola, has stated that the university has introduced 20 new academic programmes to its academic disciplines, a move that has increased the options available courses to prospective undergraduates and postgraduates of the university.

This is as the Vice-Chancellor, who said that all the courses or academic programmes run by the university are fully accredited, however, noted that the institution was poised to give the students the best experience, while molding them to be outstanding both in learning and character.

“As encapsulated in our 3Es Concept, we have made it a point of duty that our graduates should be able to further their education; skillful enough to be gainfully employed in public and private sectors; and also greatly knowledgeable to become employers of labour through entrepreneurship.

“We also inculcate in our students the virtues of ‘a gentleman’ as enshrined in our Logo and boldly depicted with the Navy Blue colour,” he noted. Agboola, however, explained that the university management has also continued to demonstrate the shining star that the university is known for by keying into evolving trends in teaching and research technologies.

According to him, the university was recently awarded the “AI School of the Year” at the 2024 Data Science Nigeria (DSN) Annual Boot Camp, where it also won the star prize of $1,000 worth of books.

Besides, the Vice-Chancellor added that two of the university’s lecturers also emerged as joint winners of the inaugural Google Academic Research Awards (GARA) for 2024, for which they were awarded a $60,000 research grant.

The Vice-Chancellor, while addressing the journalists during the 34th convocation press conference for 2023/2024 academic session, stated that a total of 6,209 undergraduates, including 5,793 regular and 416 part-time students would receive their scrolls for award of first degrees.

Also, he said a total of 741 postgraduates would be conferred with Diplomas and Degrees, comprising 571 PGD/ Masters and 170 PhD students. Given further breakdown of the regular students, the Vice-Chancellor said no few than 115 students obtained First Class, against 99 First Class graduates recorded in the 2022/2023 academic session; while 1,845 graduated with Second Class Upper; 3,044 of the graduating students obtained Second Class Lower; 688 graduated with Third Class Degrees; 35 students obtained Pass Grade; and 66 Unclassified Degree from the Medical programme.

Reeling out the activities lined up for the ceremony, the university, the Vice-Chancellor stated, will confer Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) on a globally acclaimed Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon and the Chief Medical Director, Eye Foundation Hospital Group, Dr Adekunle Olubola Hassan on January 31. According to him, the convocation lecture, titled: “TETFund and Educational Development in Nigeria:

The History, the Treasures and the Future,” will be delivered by the Acting Executive Secretary for Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Mr Sonny Echono, as well as conferment of Postgraduate Degrees and award of prizes also billed for the same day. Speaking further, he added: “We have equally improved on the engagement with our alumni, which has really paid off.

Some of our alumni have singlehandedly donated structures to the university; including Mr Segun Asekun Law Resource Centre; Alhaji Lawal Fagbo Saheed 750-seater Lecture Theatre, FAMS; and Otunba Olufemi Okenla Entrepreneurship Centre that is nearing completion.”

Share

Please follow and like us: