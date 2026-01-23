Oore Lauds Olumegbon On First Anniversary, Pledges Support

The Oore of Otun Ekiti and Permanent Chairman of Traditional Rulers in Moba Land, Oba Adeagbo, has commended the Olumegbon of Ajah Ile and Ajah Okun, Oba Kolawole Abdul-Lateef Lawal, on his first anniversary on the throne.

Adeagbo, in a statement issued from the Oore Palace on Friday and made available to New Telegraph, described Oba Lawal as a respected, visionary and God-fearing traditional ruler whose family has left an enduring legacy in the history of Lagos State, particularly Ajah and its environs.

He commended the Olumegbon for his commitment to the promotion of Yoruba culture, tradition and heritage, noting that the monarch has remained a faithful custodian of ancestral values while embracing modern development.

According to the traditional ruler, he has enjoyed a long-standing cordial relationship with the Olumegbon even before both ascended their respective thrones.

“Oba Lawal’s humility, wisdom and exemplary leadership style are worthy of emulation. Peace, unity and progress remain our shared priorities as custodians of our communities.

“I pledge my support to the Olumegbon in my capacity as the Oore of Otun Ekiti and Permanent Chairman of Traditional Rulers in Moba Land,” he said.

Adeagbo further commended the achievements recorded within one year of Oba Lawal’s reign, noting that the Ajah community had witnessed peace, stability and notable development under the monarch’s leadership.

He prayed for the Olumegbon to enjoy long life, sound health and divine wisdom, and to record more fruitful years on the throne for the benefit of his people, Lagos State and the Yoruba nation.