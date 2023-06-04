Ooni’s Wife’s Adire Show Ignites Brazil

The city of Sao Paulo, Brazil, came alive last weekend as Nigeria’s indigenous fabric, Adire Oodua, took the centre stage on the runway of African Fashion Week, Brazil. The city of Sao Paulo welcomed designers from all fashion capital of the world- London, Paris, Ghana, and of course Nigeria for the debut edition of the much anticipated Africa Fashion Week Brazil, a glamorous fashion show organized by wife of Oni of Ife, Queen Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogun wusi, in partnership with business woman, Silvana Saraiva, Chairman of Brazil Chamber of Commerce and Chief Executive Officer, CEO of FeaFro Institute, Brazil.

The much-anticipated inter – national fashion show, which is aimed at promoting the richness of African culture through fashion and more importantly, promoting trade and investment in the creative industry, was held at the Expo Center Norte, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The three-day event which kicked off on Thursday, May 25th to 27th, saw a spectacular show – case of Africa’s cultural heritage and fashion. The runway saw a display of classy cuts, haute couture, and ready to wear trendy pieces, all distinctly made with the Adire and Ankara fabric, to the delight of the audience.

It also featured a special showcase of Adire Oodua by Nigeria’s frontline designer, Ejiro Amos Tafiri. A- line of adire dresses with statement sleeves, asymmetric tops paired with adire trousers, and long skirts with extravagant organza hem were the stars of the collection, all made with different types of adire.

Designers, Fashion By Ashani, Wuraola4lar , Chiefo, Adire Teems, Pilz and Poiszn and Blingshiki, and Ejiro Amos- Tafiri, who were supported for the event by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council(NEPC) and Enterprise Sponsors, Providus Bank, floored the runways with amazing designs, which projected the rich culture and dynamism in Nigeria’s fashion.

For the organiser, Olori Ronke Ogunwusi, whose has love and undying passion to promote and uphold Nigeria’s cultural heritage, it was a delight to see that the Adire fabric of Nigeria is indeed taking centre stage at Africa fashion week, Brazil. “It’s a great thing indeed for Nigeria as Adire is now being sort for across. ”

she says. For her, Africa Fashion Week Brazil not only celebrated fashion but also served as a channel for black emancipation. Aside the amazing runway shows, the Ooni of Ife’s Adire textile training hub also conducted a workshop for an audience of over 1,000 visitors, who were educated on the origin and the different methods of adire- the adire eleko, adire oniko, adire alabere and batik.