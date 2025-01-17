Ooni’s Wife, Ganduje Arrive In Maiduguri For Dalori Daughters’ Wedding

Share

In preparation for the biggest and most glamorous wedding event in Maiduguri, Borno State capital in 2025, the city on Friday started witnessing the arrival of prominent individuals and key Nigerian socio-political influencers who are lined up for the grand wedding of the daughters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Chairman (North), Hon.( Dr) Ali Dalori.

As early as 9:30 am, the city of Maiduguri began to experience a traffic surge as the Mohammadu Buhari International Airport became a beehive of inflow of bigwigs and political gladiators who continued to troop in as guests at the wedding event.

Early arrivals include Her Royal Majesty, Olori Ambassador, Dr Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, the wife of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan-Ogunwusi, Ojaja the II; the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Meanwhile, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima is expected to arrive in Maiduguri for the wedding on Friday evening.

They were received on arrival by the chief host, Hon Ali Dalori, the Borno State APC Chairman, Hon. Bello Ayuba, State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Makinta Zarami, Zonal Vice Chairman, South Aliyu Yerima, Zonal Vice Chairman, Yobe Central Hon Mustapha Gaidem, Borno State Legal Adviser, Baba Shehu Zanna and other party leaders

