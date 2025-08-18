Ooni’s Conferment Of ‘Okanlomo Of Yorubaland’ On Sanusi Affront, Ultra Views – Alaafin

…Demands revocation within 48 hours

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has described Saturday’s conferment of the Okanlomo of Yorubaland title on a business tycoon, Dotun Sanusi, by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as an affront and ultra views of the traditional authority of the Ooni.

The Alaafin in a press statement signed by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, made available to New Telegraph, said, “The conferment of chieftaincy title which borders on Yorubaland by the Ooni of Ife is not only an affront to the referred institution of the Alaafin who is the Titan of Yorubaland and who holds exclusive right to confer any chieftaincy title which covers the entire Yorubaland on anyone.

“The Ooni of Ife is behaving as if there is no Authority to check and call him to order, and because of that, ‘above the law’ syndrome of his, he is in the habit of walking on everybody’s back, including the apex Court in the country.

“The Supreme Court had ruled on the exclusive preserve of the Alaafin to confer the hieftaincy title that covers the entire Yorubaland on anyone.

“The instrument of office presented to Oba Ogunwusi, during his installation, specifically limits his traditional area of authority to Oranmiyan Local Government, which has now been split into three Local Governments, viz: Ife Central, Ife North and Ife South”.

Stressing that, “the dictum that nobody is above the law of the land is now being put to a crucial test and the reality of our time makes it very obligatory for the Alaafin to call the Ooni of Ife to order”, the release demanded “revocation of the so-called OKANLOMO of Yorubaland chieftaincy title conferred on Engineer Dotun Sanusi, within 48 hours, or face the consequences”.

The release confirmed the fact that during the Alaafin’s unity tour to Yoruba monarchs, he had reiterated his message that there could not be development without unity, and that, “It is the joy of our forefathers for us to be in unity and they did their part in ensuring peace and unity in Yorubaland; we must also strive to achieve this.

God Himself is involved in our matter; therefore, we must always, at all times, be concerned about the peace and unity of Yorubaland. We say we want development, but no meaningful and sustainable development will come without peace and unity”.

Alaafin, however, said, “It seems the Ooni of Ife is misconceiving the Alaafin, Paramount Ruler with the heart of gold, and his peace initiative, as the symbol of his stimulity, hence taking decisions that are not only ultra vires, but derogatory to the Titan of Yorubaland”.