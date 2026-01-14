Ooni’s Chiefs Visit Adeleke, Commend His Developmental Strides

All sixteen palace chiefs of the Ooni of Ife have paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, at Government House, where they commended him for the remarkable developmental strides recorded under his administration.

Speaking during the visit, the chiefs expressed deep satisfaction with the Governor’s performance, declaring that Ile-Ife has never had it this good in terms of infrastructure and government presence.

Oba Adediwura Idowu, the Obalufe of Ife, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, applauded Governor Adeleke for his people-centred leadership and visible achievements across the state.

Obalufe, according to a statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, Wednesday, stated that the people of Ile-Ife are proud of the governor’s accomplishments in the last three years and have collectively resolved to throw their full weight behind him by endorsing him for a second term.

According to Obalufe, the level of development witnessed so far is a clear indication that the governor will do even more if given the opportunity to serve a second term.

The palace chiefs also expressed their appreciation to Governor Adeleke for sustaining a cordial and respectful relationship with the Ooni of Ife, whom they described as the father of the entire Yoruba race.

They noted that this enduring friendship has further strengthened unity, peace, and mutual respect within Osun State and across Yorubaland, adding that the entire people of Ile-Ife deeply appreciate the governor’s approach.

Also speaking, Baba Lowa Adimula reinforced the position of the Obalufe, highlighting the massive road construction and infrastructural projects currently ongoing across Ile-Ife.

He described Governor Adeleke as a true son of the Source, whose commitment to the ancient city is evident in the quality and spread of projects being executed.

Baba Lowa Adimula specifically urged the governor to hasten work on the ongoing bridge project, the first of its kind in Ile Ife and ensure that the road is properly tarred and dualised all the way to the Ooni Palace, at Enuwa, to further ease traffic movement and boost economic activities.

The palace chiefs, also, used the opportunity to admonish the Federal Government over the continued withholding of local government funds, a situation they noted has prevented traditional rulers and other local government beneficiaries from receiving their entitlements for the past 11 months.

They called for an urgent resolution of the issue in the interest of grassroots governance and welfare.

The delegation concluded by praying for the governor’s continued success and reaffirming the unwavering support of Ile-Ife for his administration.