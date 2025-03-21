Ooni Wants My Downfall After God Used Me For Him – Oluwo

Share

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has opened up on the vital role God used him to play in the installation of Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi as the Ooni of Ife.

Oluwo who spoke on Friday explained that the very link he used for Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi would have originally been used for his elder brother, Tunji Adeyeye, who was his friend and peer at Akobo in Ibadan during their youth days.

He revealed that he ultimately utilized the link for the current Ooni because Tunji had underrated his status at that time.

In a video obtained by New Telegraph, Oluwo recounted that he was called by a close ally of Ogunwusi, Akin Daodu, who put Adeyeye Ogunwusi on the phone.

“In 2015, I got a call from Akin Daodu, a close ally of the then Prince Adeyeye Ogunwusi—now Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

“He told me that Prince Adeyeye was on the phone, seeking my help with his aspiration to the throne of Ooni of Ife.

“I told Akin Daodu that I was not aware they had chosen an Ooni-designate. I acknowledged my affinity with the family, having stayed in the same neighbourhood at Akobo, Ibadan before I left.

“I knew him then, but I was closer to his brother, Tunji Ogunwusi, popularly called Dodo; both I and Tunji were about eight years older than him,” he said.

He added, “When he was on the phone, he begged to meet face-to-face for an in-depth discussion. I told him he couldn’t travel to Osogbo, where I stayed, due to the fragile security situation at the peak of his aspiration.

“I travelled to Base I Hotel in Ibadan to meet him. We discussed the matter, and he disclosed that almost all the stakeholders, including the Governor, had agreed to support his ambition—except for litigation in court instituted by a few aggrieved parties. When I asked if that was his only concern, he confirmed it. I told him he was already a king.”

“In his presence, I called the person in charge and communicated my instructions. The case was decided on Friday, and Adeyeye became Ooni on Saturday—this was before my own enthronement.

“I was not selfish; I facilitated his installation before mine. A few months later, God used the same link for me to become Oluwo of Iwoland.”

Oluwo then added, “To my surprise, the same person I helped ascend the throne has been plotting evil against me.

“He orchestrated my suspension from the Osun State Council of Obas by targeting the AIG, who was a key witness to what transpired.

“He is now using a few kings in Iwoland to destabilize my territory. He attacked me last month in the presence of the Governor, accusing me of discouraging deity worship, and he was even involved in using my former wife against me.

“He wants me removed as Oluwo by all means. But such a dream will never come to fruition. No one can remove me as Oluwo, no one can kill me, and no one can bring me down. As the saying goes, ‘Adabi ti ki baase emi ni Mo ran e lowo tofi di Ooni’.”

He concluded, “He should keep trying. He will be the one to live in regret, for his cohorts who attempted it in the past have all failed.”

Reacting to these revelations, the Director of Media and Public Affairs for the House of Oodua, Moses Olafare, clarified that God has ordained the Ooni to be the monarch and that the Ooni will never seek the downfall of anyone because he is the father of all.

