Ooni To Mark 10 Years On Throne With Pan- African Festival

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has concluded arrangements to mark the 10th anniversary of his coronation.

The landmark international event themed: “A Reign of peace, culture and unity” is scheduled to take place between November 30th to December 7th. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, in Ile- Ife, Queen Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, noted that Ooni as the spiritual leader of the Oodua race has redefined traditional leadership for a modern era.

Queen Ogunwusi made it clear that the reign of the monarch has been a beacon of peace, cultural preservation, and socioeconomic advancement, restoring Ile-Ife as undisputed cradle of Yoruba civilization and the spiritual heart of Africa.

According to her, “since ascending the throne in 2015 , Ooni had consistently championed initiatives that have touched lives both within Nigeria and across the diaspora.” She remarked that as a custodian of Yoruba culture, Ooni has played a pivotal role in cultural diplomacy and pan – African unity, serving as a bridge between Africa and her diaspora.