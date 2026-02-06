Ooni Signs MoU With NTDA To Revolutionise Nigeria’s Tourism

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has thrown his weight behind the Director-General of Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Dr Ola Awakan.

In a landmark move poised to elevate Nigeria’s tourism landscape, the NTDA and OJAJA Pan Africa Ltd, led by its Chairman, the Ooni of Ife, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at formalising the federal agency’s mandate with the private-sector expertise of OJAJA.

The partnership aims to harness Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, cuisine and hospitality to drive economic growth, positioning tourism as a cornerstone of national development.

During the signing ceremony, NTDA’s Director General, Dr Awakan, praised the Ooni as an “epitome of culture, a father, and a staunch supporter of the youth,” acknowledging him as a true royal figure.

Speaking further, the DG added that the partnership is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda of diversification from oil and amplification of the PPP initiative.

“This partnership promises transformative benefits for Nigeria’s tourism industry, including economic diversification beyond oil dependency in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” Awakan stated.

“By utilising our storytelling capabilities, we can generate sustainable revenue and attract investments, create jobs, and boost foreign exchange inflows,” he added.

In response, the Ooni eulogised the DG’s professionalism and dedication, noting his pivotal role in initiatives like the Royal African Youth Leadership Forum.

The Ooni encouraged continued promotion of youth interests in tourism, highlighting the DG’s nationwide experience and commitment to Nigeria’s diversity.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing a youthful leader to head the NTDA, remarking that he himself embodies youthful energy in cultural stewardship.

The event featured symbolic gestures underscoring the partnership’s focus with the DG presenting the Ooni souvenirs, including a plaque of Naija Flavour, as emblems to propel Nigeria’s tourism and cultural diplomacy.

OJAJA, a Pan-African platform specialising in cultural branding and investment facilitation, brings private capital and diaspora networks to the table, creating a synergistic public-private framework for sustainable tourism advancement.

Looking forward, the NTDA-OJAJA alliance sets a blueprint for tourism-led prosperity, promising lasting impacts on employment, revenue and global visibility.