Ooni Partners Chinese Firm To Generate 50,000 Employments For Nigerian Youths

The Ooni Of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II on Wednesday unveiled a Private Public Partnership Community Development plan to create 50,000 jobs for Nigerian youths.

Oba Ogunwusi said no governments all over the world can transform the economy successfully without a productive public-private partnership.

Ooni Ogunwusi in the company of the executive governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a government-owned Chinese company at his Ile Oodua palace in Ile-Ife said the company will invest in Agriculture, Green Energy and explore the gold, lithium and other minerals resources in Ile-Ife and Osun at large.

The great Pan-African king said the Chinese Company; China Overseas Energy Development Technology Limited will focus on the development of agriculture, mechanized farming, and cocoa processing in large quantities, stating that solar energy, exploration of lithium, gold, liquified natural gas, and other major mineral resources would be part of their goals.

He added that the company is the biggest in Dubai, China, Asia, and in the whole world, with branches in more than 50 countries and 200 cities all over the world, promising that signing of the MoU will help Ile-Ife, Osun, and Nigeria’s citizenry unprecedented investment flow, expressing his confidence in Chinese Company that they would not disappoint with the funding coming from them with their several billions of dollars.

“The partnership we are signing today with China Overseas Technology Development Company Limited is going to give over 50,000 employment opportunities to Osun indigenes.

“These people would first invest in agriculture whereby they would set up a cocoa proceeding plant in Ife where they are going to have their agricultural hub.

“They will farm on over 20,000 hectares of land, generate green energy using solar which is starting from this palace, this palace will be powered by solar 100 % within the next 30 to 60 days when it’s already completed”. Ooni stated.

According to the monarch, the future of Nigeria’s oil and gas lies in lithium, adding that soonest, oil and gas would go down and lithium would be the only assistance to power batteries, electric cars and ceilings among others.

In his remark, after signing the MoU, the representative, Mr Zhang Xiaolin, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of China Oversea Energy Development Ltd, congratulated Ooni on the celebration of Olojo 2023.

Xiaolin also applauded Ooni for partnering with their biggest company that set to invest in agriculture, green energy, and mining among other mineral resources.