Ooni, Omotoso Make Case For Youth Involvement In Nation-Building

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, and other speakers at the 13th Convocation ceremony of Caleb University, Imota Ikorodu, on Saturday, emphasised the importance of youth involvement in nation building.

The highly revered monarch and the Former Editor of The Nation Newspapers led others in calling for more youth involvement as a way to address national issues.

Omotoso, in his convocation lecture, particularly stressed the urgency of the need to bridge the generational gap between the old and young in the nation’s politics for improved development and progress of the country.

In the speech titled: “Closing the Generational Gap Between The Old And Young In Nigerian Politics”,

The commissioner identified youths as the leaders of today rather than tomorrow and urged them to brace up and shun peer pressure which could jeopardise their attainment of greatness as leaders.

Applauding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu’s administrations for appointing many youths in their cabinets, he also implored graduating students to always think creatively for entrepreneurship engagement, rather than looking for unavailable white-collar jobs.

“Let me state that the common cliché that youths are leaders of tomorrow is no longer in tune with present-day reality. The truth is that what becomes of tomorrow is determined by what happens today. So, the more everyone grasps the fact that the youth are the leaders of today and not tomorrow, the better for all.

“Looking at the example of the younger members of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet in Lagos State, one is bound to reaffirm that the future is now.

“Fortunately, they are yet to disappoint the people as they cover themselves in glory through trail-blazing performances.

“To further harness the peculiar talent of youth in the state, Governor Sanwo-Olu has prioritised youth empowerment in all its budgets.

“All the budgets of the current administration since 2019 have been carefully designed to meet the aspirations of the teeming youth by focusing on sectors with job-creating potential like agriculture, construction, technology, and security,” Omotoso said.

The monarch, Oba Ogunwusi in his address applauded the university for raising the bar of education and discipline in the 21st century youths.

He urged the youths to participate actively in nation-building and contribute their quota to the growth of Nigeria.

Oba Ogunwusi also used the opportunity to call on the Federal Government to take urgent steps in addressing the suffering commuters are going through on Ikorodu/Itokin Road.

The monarch pleaded with President Tinubu-led administration to rehabilitate the road in good time to complement other social services along that route.

Other dignitaries at the occasion included former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, a representative of the Benue state Governor, Traditional rulers in the Ikorodu Division, and the Inspector General of Police who was represented by the Commissioner for Police in Lagos.