Ooni Ogunwusi Visits Tinubu, Applauds Forest Guard Initiative

Share

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos, where he praised the President’s leadership and commended the administration’s Forest Guard initiative aimed at enhancing national security.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, the foremost traditional ruler said his mission was to pay a Sallah homage and brief the President on his recent diplomatic trip to Kazakhstan.

“I’m here to greet Mr. President for the Sallah break and also to appreciate all the great things he’s doing for our dear country,” he said. “I went to a country called Kazakhstan and came back with feedback. The good things he’s doing are opening Nigeria up to many nations that now want to work with us.”

The Ooni highlighted the growing international recognition of Nigeria under Tinubu’s leadership, noting improvements in foreign investment climate and economic policy reforms.

“There’s no arbitrage anymore. Investors can bring dollars into Nigeria, do business, and take their money out without complications. The world is watching us. We don’t have to leave everything to the government — all of us have a role to play,” he said.

He also emphasized the vital and evolving role of traditional institutions in national development.

“As traditional rulers, we should lead by example, support the government, and give hope to our youth. This is another testament of hope for Nigerian youth,” Ogunwusi stated.

On the issue of security, the monarch lauded the administration’s proposed restructuring of the Forest Guard system, describing it as a strategic move to strengthen grassroots security and boost investor confidence.

“We’re very happy with the Forest Guard structure and the new platform to recruit more personnel into the police to comb the forests in both the North and the South,” he said. “Once security is addressed, there will be a solid platform for investment to flow into Nigeria.”

The Ooni reaffirmed his support for President Tinubu, describing him as “a bold president committed to a better Nigeria,” and called on citizens to adopt a more positive outlook.

“It’s time for all of us to come together and look at Nigeria as a cup half full, not half empty,” he said.

Share