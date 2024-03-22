The third Queen of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Olori Tobi Phillips, has officially addressed the public following the birth of her twins while revealing their genders.

New Telegraph reports that over the weekend, the Ooni announced the arrival of his twins via his Instagram page, sharing a photo of himself with his third wife and ex-beauty queen.

Taking to her Instagram page to post photos from her baby shower, Olori Tobi expressed gratitude to God for her blessings.

READ ALSO:

While subtly revealing the baby’s genders in the baby shower photos, the Queen welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl.

“✨ God Said “Watch Me Do This!” ✨ Agbanilagbatan Gave Me Double For My Trouble ,”she captioned the photos.