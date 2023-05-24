New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Ooni Of Ife,…

Ooni Of Ife, Pete Edochie, Kanayo Grace Elizabeth Jack’s 40th Birthday

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi adopted daughter, Elizabeth Jack Rich on Wednesday, May 24 celebrates 4oth birthday.

Ooni of Ife has proven how much he loves his adopted daughter, Elizabeth Jack with the love and support he showed at her birthday dinner.

New Telegraph reports that the billionaire wife’s birthday dinner night which was held on Tuesday, May 23 had a lot of dignitaries in attendance.

In attendance, we have Ooni alongside his wife, Queen Tobi Phillips Ogunwusi, veteran actors, Pete Edochie and Kanayo Kanayo, former Governor of Edo State, as well as Adams Oshiomhole.

In videos posted online, the above-mentioned were seen giving a heartfelt speech to the celebrant.

Watch the video with the link below

https://twitter.com/dorapeacem/status/1661367576323137537?s=46

 

https://twitter.com/dorapeacem/status/1661367057408045058?s=46

Post Views: 37
Tags:

Read Previous

Eddie Howe Eyeing Five To Six New Signings In Summer
Read Next

Ronaldo Predicts Saudi Arabia Will Become One Of The Top Five Leagues

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023