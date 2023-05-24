Ooni Of Ife, Pete Edochie, Kanayo Grace Elizabeth Jack’s 40th Birthday

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi adopted daughter, Elizabeth Jack Rich on Wednesday, May 24 celebrates 4oth birthday.

Ooni of Ife has proven how much he loves his adopted daughter, Elizabeth Jack with the love and support he showed at her birthday dinner.

New Telegraph reports that the billionaire wife’s birthday dinner night which was held on Tuesday, May 23 had a lot of dignitaries in attendance.

In attendance, we have Ooni alongside his wife, Queen Tobi Phillips Ogunwusi, veteran actors, Pete Edochie and Kanayo Kanayo, former Governor of Edo State, as well as Adams Oshiomhole.

In videos posted online, the above-mentioned were seen giving a heartfelt speech to the celebrant.

