Ooni Of Ife Welcomes Twins With Queen Tobi

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has welcomed a set of twins with one of his wives, Queen Tobi.
The news of his twins’ birth, a boy and a girl was announced on Saturday, March 16 by the Yoruba traditional ruler.
READ ALSO:
- Ooni Of Ife Visits Emefiele In Kuje Prison.
- Ooni Of Ife, Pete Edochie, Kanayo Grace Elizabeth Jack’s 40th Birthday.
- Ooni of Ife, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi unveil book in grand style.
Sharing the good news via his Instagram page, he wrote; “To God be the glory, great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire house of Oduduwa and Olori Tobiloba, who today birthed a Prince and a Princess to the Royal Throne of Oduduwa.
“Mother and children are doing well to the glory of God Almighty”.