Ooni Of Ife Welcomes Twins With Queen Tobi

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has welcomed a set of twins with one of his wives, Queen Tobi.

The news of his twins’ birth, a boy and a girl was announced on Saturday, March 16 by the Yoruba traditional ruler.

Sharing the good news via his Instagram page, he wrote; “To God be the glory, great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire house of Oduduwa and Olori Tobiloba, who today birthed a Prince and a Princess to the Royal Throne of Oduduwa.

“Mother and children are doing well to the glory of God Almighty”.