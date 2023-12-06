Ooni Of Ife Visits Emefiele In Kuje Prison

…Seeks His Release

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II has visited the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele in Kuje Prison, Abuja.

The Telegraph gathered that the Ooni was at Kuje prison twice on Tuesday, December 5, ostensibly to visit Emefiele.

The first time was in the early afternoon. He left after and returned four hours later to continue with his discussions with him. On both occasions, he had very lengthy meetings with Emefiele.

Following his discussion with him, the 49-year-old monarch called for the release of Emefiele, who is behind bars for his inability to meet his N300 million bail condition.

It would be recalled that Emefiele was last month arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on procurement fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was accused of using his position to confer a corrupt advantage on Sa’adatu Yaro, a staff of CBN, by awarding a contract for the procurement of 43 vehicles worth N1.2 billion between 2018 and 2020.

However, before his arrest and arraignment by the EFCC, Emefiele had been in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) for over four months. However, when the DSS released him, he got rearrested by the EFCC.

Emefiele had pleaded not guilty to the amended charges and was later granted bail in the sum of N300 million as well as two sureties in like sum, both of which must have certificates of occupancy and titles of properties within the Maitama district in Abuja.

He was also mandated to deposit all his travel documents with the Registrar of the Court with a warning to remain within the Abuja Municipal Council. The former CBN governor was unable to meet the bail conditions and is remanded in Kuje Correctional Facility until 2024.