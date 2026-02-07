Ooni Of Ife Signs Historical MoU With NTDA To Transform Nigerian Tourism

Nigerian tourism is set to witness a transformation as the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has signed a historical Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), with a focus on giving a new flip to tourism development and promotion.

The Ooni, as Chairman of OJAJA Pan Africa Limited, signed for the company while the Director General of NTDA, Dr Olawiyola Awakan, signed for NTDA. The landmark event took place at the palace of Ooni in Ife, with the monarch commending Awakan for his commitment to developing and putting Nigerian tourism on the global tourism map.

The partnership aims to harness Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, cuisine and hospitality to drive economic growth, positioning tourism as a cornerstone of national development. NTDA’s Director General describes the Ooni as an “epitome of culture, a father, and a staunch supporter of the youth,” acknowledging him as a true royal figure.

Speaking further, the DG said the partnership is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda of diversification from oil and amplification of the PPP initiative.

“This partnership promises transformative benefits for Nigeria’s tourism industry, including economic diversification beyond oil dependency in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” Awakan stated.

“By utilising our storytelling capabilities, we can generate sustainable revenue and attract investments, create jobs, and boost foreign exchange inflows.” He added. The Ooni eulogised the DG’s professionalism and dedication, noting his pivotal role in initiatives like the Royal African Youth Leadership Forum.

The Ooni encouraged continued promotion of youth interests in tourism, highlighting the DG’s nationwide experience and commitment to Nigeria’s diversity. He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing a youthful leader to head the NTDA, remarking that he himself embodies youthful energy in cultural stewardship.