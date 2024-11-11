Ooni Of Ife Reunites With Estranged Wife, Son

Share

The estranged wife of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Prophetess Naomi, have become the focus of public attention after reuniting at a recent event in Akure, attended by their son, Prince Tadenikawo.

New Telegraph reports that the monarch was in Akure for the opening of Ojaja Park, one of his latest projects, followed by a Night of Praise to mark the occasion.

At the event, aside from Queen Naomi and Prince Tadenikawo, other wives of Ooni were also present.

In one video clip from the event, Oba Ogunwusi engaged with Prophetess Naomi as she held onto their son.

Their union crashed after Queen Naomi’s announcement in December 2021, saying she was ending her three-year marriage to the monarch.

After their marriage ended, Naomi in a recent interview ruled out any chance of returning to the palace, explaining that her former husband’s decision to marry six other wives meant she would not consider rejoining the royal household.

Following his split from Naomi, the Ooni married six other women—Olori Mariam, Olori Elizabeth Akinmuda, Olori Tobi Phillips, Olori Ashley, Olori Ronke, and Olori Temitope over the span of three months.

Their union in Akure has sparked conversation, highlighting the ongoing complexities of the monarch’s personal life.

