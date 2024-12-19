Ooni Of Ife Reacts To Ibadan Stampede, Condoles Victims

Share

The Palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has expressed deep sympathy over the tragic stampede that claimed the lives of 35 children in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The incident, which occurred during a funfair organized at Islamic High School, Basorun, Women in Need of Guidance and Support (WINGS) owned by Ooni’s former Queen, Naomi Silekunola, has left the nation in mourning.

In a statement issued by Otunba Moses Olafare, the Director of Media and Public Affairs, the palace extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Oyo State Government, and the event organizers.

Reacting to the tragic incident, the House of Oduduwa shared in the grief of the affected families and prayed for divine strength and fortitude to endure the irreplaceable loss.

The statement acknowledged the commendable responsiveness of the Oyo State Governor.

It further urged collaborative efforts to enhance the safety and welfare of children across Nigeria.

The palace emphasized the importance of adherence to strict safety standards and child welfare policies in organizing events, especially those involving minors.

READ ALSO:

Recalling the philanthropic efforts of Ms. Naomi, the palace noted her history of passionate advocacy for children’s welfare.

Her previous events, executed during her time at Ile Oodua, aimed to support children from underprivileged backgrounds.

The palace urged her and other organizers to continue such laudable initiatives, with improved planning and strategies to avoid future tragedies.

The House of Oduduwa also criticized unprofessional media coverage of the incident.

It called out bloggers for sensationalizing the tragedy and disseminating unverified information, thereby exacerbating the grief of affected families.

The palace appealed for restraint and professionalism in media reporting.

It emphasized that compassionate and accurate narratives are crucial during sensitive moments.

In solidarity with the victims and their families, the Ooni’s Palace pledged its support for initiatives aimed at providing solace and healing.

The palace called for solemn reflection and collective responsibility to honor the memories of the departed and ensure such incidents do not recur.

Also, the palace urged all parties to turn this tragic moment into an opportunity for renewed commitment to child safety, humanity, and empathy.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"