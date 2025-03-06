Ooni Of Ife, Osoba Endorse South West Games 2025

Share

HIM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife, has thrown his royal weight behind the maiden South West Games 2025, describing it as a historic initiative that will foster youth empowerment, sports development, and cultural integration across the region.

This is as the Games have attracted another prominent figure in the region, former Ogun State governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba.

The revered monarch gave his endorsement this week, while receiving the President of the Organising Committee, Akogun Lanre Alfred and his team.

He lauded the vision behind the tournament, emphasising its profound role in revitalizing grassroots sports and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the South West.

“The South West Games 2025 is an initiative that will inspire our youth, unite our people, and showcase the strength of our region.

This is a golden opportunity to nurture talent, create opportunities, and drive regional development through sports,” the Ooni stated.

Speaking in his Abeokuta residence when Dr Alfred and his team came calling, Osoba commended the vision behind the tournament.

The APC leader underscored the Games’ significance in fostering grassroots sports and strengthening cultural ties among the South West states.

