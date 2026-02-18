Ooni Of Ife Intervenes As Monarchs Questions Southern Traditional Rulers Council’s Legitimacy

Traditional rulers from the South appeared divided yesterday over the Southern Traditional Rulers Council chaired by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

While Eze Ogbunechendo of Ezema Kingdom Lawrence Agbuzu, who spoke at the 1st National Traditional and Religious Leaders Summit at the Presidential Villa, maintained that there was no such group, the traditional ruler of Arochukwu Kingdom in Abia State Eberechukwu Eberechuckwu (Eze Aro IX), who is spokesman for the Council, insisted that the group was inaugurated. The Ooni of Ife, who insisted on the existence of the Council, said traditional rulers unwilling to join the body were at liberty to stay away.

Agbuzu said: “The truth of the matter is that there is nothing like a Southern Traditional Rulers Council. “If you come here and give money to people on that basis, it is not correct.

“The South is not the North. We have our system. We need unity in diversity. “So, if you want to deal with us, deal with us in the South East. “If you have resources for us, give it to us. Don’t give it to people who come and say they represent a traditional ruler’s council.

“Democracy is representative government, and anybody who goes to present himself without his people is not democratic or traditional. So, get it right.” Meanwhile, Ogbunechendo called for the release of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu from detention in Sokoto. According to him, it will be difficult for South East traditional rulers to sell any Federal Government program in the region with Kanu still incarcerated.

He insisted that there was no justification for freedom for Sunday Igboho, who is being regarded as the South East equivalent of Kanu in the South West, when the IPOB leader is left to rot in jail. Ogbunechendo added: “Some of us here are being asked to go and work, but the young people in the South East are so agitated they can even beat us.”