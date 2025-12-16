Ooni Of Ife Installs President Mahama As Aare Atayeto Oodua

The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi yesterday conferred the prestigious traditional title of Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source on Ghana’s President, John Mahama. The installation, which took place at the monarch’s palace in Ile-Ife, is part of the activities marking the Ooni’s 10th coronation anniversary. The event was witnessed by traditional rulers, business leaders and political leaders, including former Botswana President, Mokgweetsi Masisi.

The Ooni described Mahama as a symbol of African unity, cultural continuity and economic reform. He stressed that colonial boundaries should not overshadow Africa’s shared ancestry, pointing to cultural and linguistic similarities between the Yoruba and Ga people. “In Ghana you say Akwaabo, here we say Ekaabo.

Are they not the same? We are one people and one big family,” he said. He praised the Ghanaian leader for his contributions to governance and his efforts to promote peace across Africa.

The monarch also emphasized the longstanding friendly relations between Ile-Ife and Mahama. Mahama saluted the monarch and those who came to honour him. He said: “As long as I am President, I will continue to bring these two countries together. Indeed, historically we are the same people, like the Ooni said we have people in Ghana that trace their origin to Ile-Ife.

“When the Ooni visited the Yoruba living in Ghana, he decided to pay me a courtesy visit. That was the time I went into election in the 2016 election, which I lost. “After that, he invited me to his palace in Ile-Ife. I visited the Ooni in his palace, he conducted me around the corners of the palace and offered prayers that helped me win the election and become the President of Ghana.”

He called on African leaders to unite against coups, referencing the political instability in Guinea-Bissau and the failed coup attempt in the Republic of Benin. Mahama also expressed his appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, noting their long-standing relationship, and dedicated the chieftaincy title to him in recognition of his contributions.

Osun State Governor Ademaola Adeleke, represented by Deputy Governor Kola Adewusi, described Mamma as a unifier among African leaders. He also applauded Ooni for upholding the culture of the Yoruba race, using it as a unifying factor for peace on the continent.