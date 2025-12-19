Ooni Of Ife Doles Out Millions To Graduating Students Of Ibadan Poly

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Friday splashed millions of Naira on outstanding students and lecturers during the convocation ceremony of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The monarch rewarded the institution’s overall Best Graduating Student, Miss Kemisola Yusufa, a Microbiology graduate who recorded an impressive 3.87 Grade Point Average, with a cash gift of ₦6 million.

In addition, six other best graduating students, one from each of the institution’s six faculties, received ₦1.5 million each in recognition of their academic excellence.

Two lecturers also benefited from the monarch’s generosity, as winners of the Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Award for Innovation and Technology, receiving ₦2 million each.

Speaking at the event, Oba Ogunwusi described the Polytechnic, Ibadan, as the foundation of his life and success.

The Ooni revealed that he graduated from the institution over three decades ago as a student of the Accountancy Department.

He commended the school management for sustaining the legacy of academic excellence and quality education for which the institution was renowned during his time as a student.

“This citadel of learning remains my foundation in life. I left this great school 30 years ago as an accountancy student, and it is a thing of joy to reconnect with my foundation today, 30 years after my graduation,” the Ooni said.

Reflecting on his student days, the revered monarch recalled his stay at Unity Hall and Ramat Hall, noting that he never imagined what the future held for him at the time.

“Many years ago, I still remember my days in Unity Hall and Ramat Hall, dealing with my studentship without knowing what the future had for me. Today, I am the Ooni of Ife, to the glory of God,” he added.