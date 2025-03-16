Ooni Of Ife Celebrates Twins First Birthday

Share

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his third wife, Olori Tobi Phillips, have taken to their social media page to celebrate their twins, Prince Adesina and Princess Adesewa Ogunwusi’s first birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the monarch expressed gratitude to God for blessing the royal household with “Double joy” a year ago.

Describing his children as priceless treasures, he prayed for them to grow and achieve their dreams.

The monarch said, “One year ago, the Almighty King of Kings blessed the Royal House of Oduduwa with double joy, Ooreade and Oreade.

“You are our priceless treasures, and we pray you grow to fulfil your dreams and aspirations. May Olodumare’s endless grace touch everyone seeking such a blessing. With love, Dad,”

Olori Tobi also shared a heartfelt message to mark the occasion, expressing excitement as they open a new chapter in their lives.

She said, “With a splash of royalty and a sprinkle of steeze, we open this new chapter in grace. Happy Birthday, PRINCE ADESINA & PRINCESS ADESEWA OGUNWUSI,”

The royal family’s celebration has attracted warm wishes from well-wishers, family, and fans, who have flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

