Ooni Of Ife Appoints Prince Ademiluyi As International Advisor To Royal Family

The Throne of Oduduwa, under the divine authority of His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has announced the appointment of Prince Kamari Ademiluyi as International Economic Advisor to the Royal Family and the Kingdom of Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria.

The prestigious royal honour, conferred under the Seal of the throne, represents a new chapter in the Kingdom’s expansion of international partnerships, economic cooperation for global engagement.

The appointment reflects His Imperial Majesty’s mission to promote development, innovation, youth empowerment, women’s advancement, and prosperity for the Yoruba people and Nigeria at large.

The appointment comes following the resounding success of the 3rd Edition of the UK Africa Trade Expo (UKATE) 2025, where Prince Kamari played a decisive leadership role in mobilising investors, governments, innovators, academics and institutions across Africa, the UK, Europe and Asia, demonstrating his capacity to bridge continents and accelerate Africa focused economic transformation.

His Imperial Majesty, who is also the Paramount Ruler of the Yoruba race worldwide says the appointment of Prince Kamari embodies the royal agenda to: • Strengthen global investment into Nigeria and Ile-Ife, Osun State • Advance development across technology, agriculture, manufacturing, space innovation and green energy • Empower women and youth through sustainable, future-focused initiatives • Promote the Yoruba nation through diplomacy, culture, and economic leadership • Position Ile-Ife as a centre of global cooperation, innovation and economic opportunity.