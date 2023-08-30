Ooni Meets Ugandan President, Discuss African Economic Prosperity

In continuation of his parley with world leaders across the continent to foster bilateral relationships, cultural exchange and promotion of peace and stability, Arole Oduduwa, Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II CFR is currently on a 7 days working visit to the Republic of Uganda on the invitation of President Yoweri Museveni and his wife, Mrs Janet Museveni to celebrate with the couple on their wedding anniversary and vow renewal in the President’s hometown; Rukungiri, Uganda.

After attending the ceremony, Ooni Adeyeye met privately with President Museveni at the State House in Entebbe to discuss unity and strengthening bilateral relationships among Africa.

Ooni alongside his entourage which comprises his wife, Olori Temitope Ogunwusi and Alara of Ilara-Epe kingdom Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo woos the Ugandan Leader on the need to foster more trade and business relationship between Nigeria and Uganda, while making a case for more investment, need for economic stability across Africa.

He, however, noted that Traditional rulers and its institutions across Africa should bridge the gap between the populace and the government.

He also laid emphasis on traditional rulers acting as catalyst for change influencing sociocultural development and economic emancipation within their domain.

Ooni disclosed that when the general populace is happy with policies of government with enough investment in infrastructural deficit, creation of Jobs and employment, ease of doing business, investment in education, healthcare and social amenities it will further rekindle the strong hope the people have in democracy.

“it is interesting to be here and also to celebrate with his Excellency on the occasion of his wedding anniversary. As a traditional leader and the Progenitor of the Oduduwa race, it is essential to speak on the need for peace and economic liberation among Africans. As leaders, we need to prioritise our people’s welfare and also have it in mind that there can never be a leader without followers.”

“I want to thank President Museveni for prioritising his people and speaking in one voice with other African leaders on issues affecting the growth of Africa. Africa must rise to the task ahead and maintain a stable economy.

“As leaders, we must promote more trade activities among ourselves and also give room for more investment to drive the change so Africa can be self-sufficient in all ways.”

“The borderless African continent is an unexploited asset that is critical to unlocking the economic potential of African countries. The vision of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is one of the flagships for the continent’s shared wealth and economic boom.

“It is a game changer that can provide a tariff-free framework that should have been in existence since 1957 when Ghana became the first African country to achieve independence from colonial rule.

“It is time to build the “Africa that We Want,” not as a slogan, but as an epic movement that restores Africa’s honour, pride, and reverence, from aid to trade.” Ooni Adeyeye disclosed.

Ooni further harped on Global Peace Agenda and his Ojaja Pan-African Business Initiatives currently extending its tentacles outside the shores of Nigeria and his pursuit of welfarism for people of African descent, unification of African people globally for peace and economic stability. He is also ready to partner with the Ugandan government to invest more in sectors that need to be revitalised.

“I am here to let you know that Ojaja Pan African initiative is ready to invest in Uganda to further enhance social cultural and economic ties amongst Africans. We Africans are so close to one another but very far in our dealings and relationships. Nobody will help us bond and bind together but we Africans. Let’s keep using what connects us much more than what divides us to Foster peace and continental economic enhancement”

President Museveni also thanked his Imperial Majesty for honouring his invitation and disclosed his readiness to work with his majesty on the need to drive more trade and investment opportunities to Uganda.

“I am pleased to have you here your majesty and I am a great admirer of you and what you have been doing most especially women and youth empowerment and your promotion of culture and trade across Africa and outside the continent. We Ugandans are open to more partnerships.

We are open to synergizing with you and the Nigerian people. We are brothers and we are bound by one ideology as Africans so we must always remain one regardless of anything that happens.

“My door is always open for you and your team. We will work with you and ensure a robust bilateral relationship between Uganda and Nigeria.”