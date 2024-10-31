Ooni Lauds Senator Omoworare For Constructing Roads In Ile-Ife

Share

The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi on Thursday inaugurated not less than ten roads in different parts of the town.

The roads which were funded by the Federal government but facilitated by Omoworare who served as Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters were Obalogun, Orunobaado, Gbelenkan, Oke-Ayetoro, Abewele, Odo-Ogbe, Akarabata, Ogoni lane, Aiyelabowo and Orilonise among others.

He also constructed lights of the town at Lagere-Aderemi-Eyindi-Omisore-Enuwa, Olofin, Oja Ife, Moremi, and Parakin among others.

The commissioning of the roads and Lights up Ile-Ife Projects was done as part of the activities to celebrate the birthday.

Speaking at the event which was attended by traditional rulers, market men and women, and politicians among others, the Ooni of Ife described Omoworare as a distinguished son of the source.

Represented by the Obalufe of Ile-Ife, Oba Idowu Adediwura, Ooni said the newly constructed roads symbolize not only his commitment to practical progress but also his desire to bridge pathways of unity and prosperity for the generations to come.

“I celebrate a man whose legacy of service, leadership, and dedication to community development has deeply enriched the lives of many, Senator Omoworare exemplifies the noble ideals of humility, integrity, and commitment to the betterment of his people.

“Today, as he commissions the new roads he has constructed in different parts of Ile-Ife, we are reminded of his visionary spirit and his unwavering dedication to uplifting his beloved community.

“These roads symbolize not only his commitment to practical progress but also his desire to bridge pathways of unity and prosperity for the generations to come. By championing infrastructure projects and fostering local development, Senator Omoworare continues to embody the values of hard work and loyalty to our ancestral land.

Meanwhile, Omoworare lamented that “It is absurd for state Government to put N15billion on a flyover in the town when hundreds of roads in Ile-Ife is begging for attention. If the money for the bridge is put on other roads, it will be a turnaround for the ancient town.

“You see a lot of people do roads without considering the impact. People will start building bridges without considering the impact, a bridge that one vehicle will ply on maybe in one hour.

“There are places that hundreds of millions, billions are being spent now to build bridges that are not necessarily. I know 2 to 3 places in Osun that are of extreme importance to building bridges that they are not building.

“I am trying my best at the Federal level to see that the Federal govt comes to intervene in that aspect but internal roads in South West especially are very bad.

“These are roads that have been made 40-50 years ago and nothing has happened with respect to them so that is what we are doing at the moment.

“We are trying to fix the internal roads that would even save the ring roads, instead of taking ring roads and burning your fuel you can always go within the street and they are all well-lit.

“There are solar lights everywhere, the good drainages within Ife now and it is too minimal. That is like 10% of what we should do but we have to start somewhere, if you don’t take a step you won’t travel in miles.”

