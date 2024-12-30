Ooni Hails Agbeyewa Farms For Transforming ‘Kidnappers Axis’ Into 20,000 Hectares

Share

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II CFR, has commended Agbeyewa Farms for spearheading a revolutionary transformation of Ekiti North, an area once plagued by insecurity, into a thriving hub for cassava cultivation.

During his visit to the mechanized farm, Ooni Ogunwusi lauded the bold vision of converting over 20,000 hectares of land into cassava plantations, a move poised to redefine Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

The initiative by Agbeyewa Farms is not just about farming—it is about rewriting the narrative of a community previously defined by fear and insecurity. By turning what was once a “Kidnappers axis” into a land of opportunity, the project aims to bolster food security, attract foreign investment, and generate countless job opportunities for local residents.

Over two days, Ooni Ogunwusi toured the expansive farms, spanning five communities, including Ipao and Itapaji. Witnessing Agbeyewa’s advanced agricultural techniques firsthand, he expressed admiration for their innovative practices and their commitment to addressing Nigeria’s pressing cassava production challenges.

“I’m here to see things for myself because seeing is believing. Clearly, Agbeyewa has established itself as the largest cassava producer in Nigeria. There is absolutely no reason why we should be a poor nation,” Ooni Ogunwusi stated.

He emphasized the untapped potential of cassava derivatives, such as sorbitol, starch, and ethanol, industries worth billions of dollars globally but underutilized in Nigeria.

“Highlighting Agbeyewa Farms’ ability to achieve unprecedented yields of over 30 tons per hectare—compared to the national average of 4 to 6 tons—he praised their cultivation of drought-resistant cassava varieties as a model for innovation in agriculture.

The Ooni also spoke passionately about the need to involve Nigeria’s youth in agriculture, urging them to embrace the sector’s potential to drive economic growth.

“While acknowledging the role of government in providing essential support like land clearing and access to modern farming equipment, he stressed that individuals must take responsibility for fostering agricultural progress.

Quoting the nation’s president, Ooni Ogunwusi remarked, “We cannot continue to farm with outdated methods. Agbeyewa Farms is showing us that innovation is not just an option—it’s a necessity. They are leading the way in proving that agriculture can be both profitable and transformative.”

The Ooni praised Agbeyewa Farms’ Chairman, John Olajide, for his visionary leadership in turning a once-troubled region into an agricultural success story. Olajide, founder of the Fortune 500 company Axxes Technologies LLC, has returned to Nigeria with the goal of building a multi-billion Naira enterprise that will create thousands of jobs for the nation’s youth.

In addressing broader issues in the agricultural sector, Ooni Ogunwusi called for urgent action to resolve the security challenges that deter farmers from cultivating their lands.

“Nigerians have often been wary of doing the hard part of agriculture, but it’s time we face these challenges. Our nation depends on it. I’m taking it upon myself to be a major advocate for combating insecurity in agriculture,” he said.

He added, “The current administration is making progress, but we need to be more serious as a nation. We must unite and face these challenges head-on to secure a brighter future for agriculture and for Nigeria as a whole.”

The Ooni’s visit underscores the transformative power of Agbeyewa Farms’ cassava revolution, turning adversity into opportunity and laying the foundation for sustainable economic and social development in Ekiti and beyond.

