Ooni Drives Technology Innovation, Youth Engagement With Ojaja AI Centre

Foremost Yoruba traditional rulers, the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has reaffirmed his commitment to youth empowerment and technological advancement with the establishment of the Ojaja Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre located within the Ojaja Mall complex at Ogombo, Ajah, Lagos State.

The state-of-the-art facility, which houses shopping malls and cinemas powered by cutting-edge technology, is designed to serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration among Nigerian youths.

“The centre will serve as a convergence point for Nigerian youths to showcase their technology innovations and engage with one another,” the monarch said.

According to Oba Ogunwusi, the establishment of the AI Centre is one of the ways he continues to give back to society, particularly to the youth. He noted that every material used in constructing and equipping the complex was locally sourced, a deliberate effort to promote made-in-Nigeria products and support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

“Everything that we used to build centres like these is made in Nigeria. This is another project that we have completed that will showcase the strength of Nigeria. We are very conscious of the fact that we can do it in Nigeria,” he said.

The Ooni revealed that the Lagos centre is the seventh of such projects he has replicated across the country, adding that his goal is to establish similar centres in all 36 states within the next five years.

“The Artificial Intelligence Centre comprises Ojaja Mall, Ojaja Cinemas, and a shopping mall that will be driven by AI. This area is the most concentrated hub for the middle class in Nigeria, between the ages of 25 to 40.

We are strategically showcasing that we, traditional rulers, can make an impact. We don’t just sit in our palaces; we engage and ensure youths are relevant in society,” he said.

Describing the facility as a model for innovation and youth inclusion, the Ooni stressed that Nigeria’s economic growth depends largely on locally driven solutions.

“It’s a typical example of how we can drive the economy to another level. If the Nigerian government, from the local to the federal level, can ensure that everything they use for projects is 100% made in Nigeria, it will boost the economy,” he stated.

Highlighting the features of the centre, the monarch disclosed that it houses one of the biggest cinemas in the region and a shopping area displaying over 75,000 made-in-Nigeria products.

“We have three to four million youths in this area, so this mall serves as a convergence centre for them. It’s also a 360-degree mall; you can drive around it; it’s not enclosed. So many innovations will come up here, and this is our own way of pulling people together to support the government,” he said.

“We don’t want to rely on the government alone. Youths can display their innovations here. I have over 30 million Nigerian youths on social media following what I do, so this is my own way of making an impact. Lagos is the seventh state, and we will do all 36 states in the next five years, so that it will help youths to develop their potential. This is our way of driving SMEs,” he added.

Oba Ogunwusi further urged young Nigerians to be courageous, innovative, and self-driven rather than depending solely on government interventions. He also called on other traditional rulers to take proactive steps in supporting youths within their communities.

“My advice to youths is that we cannot continue to blame the government. We must make impacts like this so the government won’t have a choice but to call us. We shouldn’t write Nigerian youths off; our AI centre has the best brains of Nigerian youths, and a lot of them are doing well.

“Traditional rulers should live by example. We should showcase the strength of what we can give to our people. Every traditional ruler should have what he will give back to society,” the Ooni said.