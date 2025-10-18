Ooni Drives Technology Innovation, Youth Engagement With Ojaja AI Centre

The Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty, Arole Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has reaffirmed his commitment to youth empowerment and techno- logical advancement with the establishment of the Ojaja Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre located within the Ojaja Mall complex at Ogombo, Ajah, Lagos State.

The state of the art facility, which houses shopping malls and cinemas powered by cutting edge technology, is designed to serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration among Nigerian youths. Speaking about the motive behind the initiative, Ooni explained that the centre would serve as a convergence point for young Nigerians to show- case their creative and technological innovations. “The centre will serve as a convergence point for Nigerian youths to show- case their technology innovations and engage with one another,” the monarch said.