New Telegraph

October 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ooni Drives Technology…

Ooni Drives Technology Innovation, Youth Engagement With Ojaja AI Centre

The Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty, Arole Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has reaffirmed his commitment to youth empowerment and techno- logical advancement with the establishment of the Ojaja Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre located within the Ojaja Mall complex at Ogombo, Ajah, Lagos State.

The state of the art facility, which houses shopping malls and cinemas powered by cutting edge technology, is designed to serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration among Nigerian youths. Speaking about the motive behind the initiative, Ooni explained that the centre would serve as a convergence point for young Nigerians to show- case their creative and technological innovations. “The centre will serve as a convergence point for Nigerian youths to show- case their technology innovations and engage with one another,” the monarch said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Onga Celebrates Nigeria’s Unity Through Food On Independence Day
Read Next

Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News