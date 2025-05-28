Ooni Donates 3 Acres Of Land To ICIR To Promote Yoruba Tradition

Share

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, has donated three acres of land to the International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) for construction of World Ifa Temple and to promote the activities of the council and establish the largest pilgrimage site for Yoruba traditional worshippers across the world.

This was revealed on Wednesday by the ICIR in an appreciation letter, signed by the ICIR President, Dr. Fayemi Fatunde Fakayode, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

ICIR, which has its headquarters at Oke-Itase, Ile Ife, Osun State, had recently requested for the land for the purpose of construction of what the body tagged ‘Largest World Ifa Temple’ in Ile Ife. The three acres of land that is currently being cleared by bulldozers, is located around Stadium Area, Route 7, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Fakayode said the gesture of the monarch has demonstrated his love for tradition and Yoruba culture and spirituality.

The appreciation letter read thus: “On behalf of the Council of Araba and Oluwo, under the Chairmanship of His Eminence, Owolabi Awodotun Aworeni, the Araba/Olu-Isese Agbaye and all practitioners of Ifa and Orisa worldwide, we thank His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja11, for this good and historic gesture.

“With this step, Ooni’s commitment to preserving and promoting Oduduwa’s cultural heritage and spirituality is obvious to all to see.

“This project is going to be the largest World Ifa Temple across the world and it will serve as a major pilgrimage site for practitioners of Oduduwa’s spirituality across the globe,” he declared.

Share